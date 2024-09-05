



Singapore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam in Singapore, during his two-day visit to the island nation on Thursday and discussed avenues to broaden and deepen India-Singapore cooperation.





The two leaders warmly greeted each other and sat down and held discussions. PM Modi also signed the visitor's book.





Prime Minister Modi also thanked the Singapore President for his passionate support for India-Singapore partnership.





"PM @narendramodi held fruitful talks with President @Tharman_Sin Singapore today. PM thanked President @Tharman_S for his passionate support for India-Singapore partnership. Discussions focused on avenues to broaden and deepen India-Singapore cooperation," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated in a post on X.





The two leaders discussed bilateral and global issues of mutual interest. They noted the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two countries, which is based on trust, mutual respect and complementarity.





In this regard, they noted that the elevation of the ties to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will chart a robust way forward for joint collaboration. They shared thoughts on how India and Singapore can expand their cooperation to new areas such as advanced manufacturing and in emerging technologies, the MEA stated in a release.





PM Modi also conveyed to the Singapore President that he looks forward to welcoming him to India next year.





Shanmugaratnam, is an Indian-origin economist and civil servant, who became Singapore's President last year. He served mainly at the Monetary Authority of Singapore, before joining politics in 2001. He has also served as Minister for Education and Finance and was Deputy Prime Minister from 2011 to 2019.





Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi attended the lunch hosted by Singapore's Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong. The two leaders shook hands and warmly greeted each other.





"It is always gladdening to meet my friend and former PM of Singapore, Mr. Lee Hsien Loong. He has always been a strong votary of close India-Singapore ties. His insights on various matters are also very enriching. We had a great discussion on how our nations can work together in futuristic areas such as green energy, FinTech, etc," the Prime Minister stated after meeting Lee Hsien.





PM Modi, also visited the semiconductor facility of AEM Holdings Ltd. Singapore's PM Lawrence Wong accompanied PM Modi during his visit to the semiconductor facility.





PM Modi invited Singapore's semiconductor companies to participate in the SEMICON INDIA exhibition set to be held in Greater Noida from September 11-13.





"It was wonderful to interact with interns from Odisha's World Skill Center who are visiting Singapore and interns from Singapore who have been to India as a part of the CII-Enterprise Singapore India Ready Talent Programme. I also met a team of Indian engineers working at AEM Holdings. Such cooperation is indeed special and celebrates human talent as well as innovation," PM Modi stated after visiting the facility.





Meanwhile, India and Singapore also elevated their bilateral relations to the level of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership on Thursday.





Prime Minister Modi and Singapore PM Lawrence Wong met at the Parliament House in Singapore on Thursday. The two leaders, along with their delegations, held the bilateral meeting. At their talks, both leaders reviewed the progress of India-Singapore bilateral relations.





Following this, the two sides exchanged four MoUs in the areas of digital technology, semiconductors, skill development, and healthcare.





Prime Minister Modi invited PM Lawrence Wong to visit India, which he accepted.





