



Singapore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attended the lunch hosted by Singapore's Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong. The two leaders shook hands and warmly greeted each other.





PM Modi and Lee Hsien Loong were engaged in talks as they sat to have lunch together.





PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Singapore, visited the semiconductor facility of AEM Holdings Ltd. Singapore's PM Lawrence Wong accompanied PM Modi during his visit to the semiconductor facility.





PM Modi invited Singapore's semiconductor companies to participate in the SEMICON INDIA exhibition set to be held in Greater Noida from September 11-13.





During the visit to the semiconductor facility, PM Modi and Lawrence Wong were briefed about AEM's role in the global semiconductor value chain, its operations and its plans for India, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) press release.





At the facility, PM Modi and Lawrence Wong also interacted with Indian interns from Odisha's World Skill Centre undergoing training in Singapore, as well as Singaporean interns who had visited India under the CII-Enterprise Singapore India Ready Talent Programme and Indian engineers working at AEM.





Prior to the visit to the semiconductor facility, PM Modi and Lawrence Wong held a meeting and the talks focused on boosting cooperation between two nations in various sectors, including skilling, healthcare, and artificial intelligence.





In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "The discussions with my friend, PM Lawrence Wong continued today. Our talks focused on boosting cooperation in areas like skilling, technology, healthcare, AI and more. We both agreed on the need to boost trade relations."





India and Singapore exchanged four significant Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) on Thursday, during the day-two visit of PM Modi in the island country. The agreements encompass collaboration in digital technologies, a partnership in the semiconductor sector, joint initiatives in health and medicine, and cooperation in education and skills development.





The MoUs were exchanged in Parliament House of Singapore by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Minister of Foreign Affairs in Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan in the presence of Prime Minister Modi and his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong.





Before the meeting, PM Modi received the ceremonial welcome at Singapore's Parliament House on Thursday. Wong welcomed PM Modi and the two leaders warmly greeted each other. He signed the visitors book at the Parliament House.





PM Modi and Lawrence Wong met ministers and delegates from each other's countries. PM Modi arrived in Singapore on Wednesday after concluding his two-day visit to Brunei.





