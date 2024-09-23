Indian High Commissioner call on the President elect Anura Kumara Dissanayake





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his regards to the Sri Lankan President-designate Anura Kumara Dissanayake and congratulated him following his win in the Sri Lankan Presidential election on Sunday.





Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi congratulated Dissanayake and said that the island country holds a special place in India's Neighbourhood First Policy and Vision SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), which focusses on concerted cooperative measures for sustainable use of oceans and provides a framework for a safe, secure and stable maritime domain in the region.





"Congratulations, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, on your victory in the Sri Lankan Presidential elections. Sri Lanka holds a special place in India's Neighbourhood First Policy and Vision SAGAR. I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our multifaceted cooperation for the benefit of our people and the entire region," he said.





The High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, also conveyed his greetings to Dissanayake following his victory.





"HC Santosh Jha called on Sri Lanka President-elect Anura Kumara Dissanayake. Conveyed greetings from India's leadership and congratulated him on winning the people's mandate. India, as Sri Lanka's civilizational twin, is committed to further deepen ties for the prosperity of the people of our two countries," the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said in an X post.





Earlier on Sunday, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the 55-year-old leader of the leftist Janatha Vimukthi Peremuna party, was declared the winner of the election, according to the Election Commission of Sri Lanka.





He will be the 9th Executive President of Sri Lanka, beating Sajith Premadasa after the country's first-ever Presidential election run-off, reported the Daily Mirror.





The election commission made the announcement after a second vote count, the first in the country's history. Incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe came third and was eliminated after the first round, reported Al Jazeera.





Saturday's election marked the third time that Ranil Wickremesinghe, unsuccessfully, ran for president. His previous two bids for the top job were in 1999 and 2005.



