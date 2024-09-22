Philadelphia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplaned for New York from Philadelphia airport on Saturday night (local time) after attending the Quad Summit.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Summit of the Future (SOTF) at the United Nations on Sunday.





The Prime Minister will chair some key bilateral meetings in New York during the visit.





President Biden hosted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for the Quad Leaders' Summit on Saturday (local time) in Wilmington, Delaware.





The sixth edition of the Quad Leaders' Summit is a 'farewell' summit for both US President Joe Biden and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida before they step down from their respective offices.





Quad is a diplomatic partnership between four countries--Australia, India, Japan, and the United States. US President Joe Biden is the host of the fourth in-person and sixth overall Quad Leaders' Summit in Delaware.





PM Modi said the discussions with Quad leaders were fruitful, focusing on how Quad can keep working to further global good. He added that the member states will keep working together in key sectors like healthcare, technology, climate change and capacity building.





"Glad to have met Quad Leaders during today's Summit in Wilmington, Delaware. The discussions were fruitful, focusing on how Quad can keep working to further global good. We will keep working together in key sectors like healthcare, technology, climate change and capacity building," Prime Minister Modi posted on X.





On the sidelines of the event, PM Modi held bilateral meetings with Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida.





"Had a very good meeting with PM Kishida. Discussed cooperation in infrastructure, semiconductors, defence, green energy and more. Strong India-Japan ties are great for global prosperity," PM Modi stated.





"Held extensive discussions with PM Albanese. We seek to add even more momentum in areas like trade, security, space and culture. India greatly cherishes the time tested friendship with Australia," he said in a subsequent post.





The PM is headed to New York where he will address a diaspora event today. He will also engage with CEO's in a roundtable discussion.





On September 23, PM Modi will address the Summit of the Future at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.





PM Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders and discuss issues of mutual interest, on the sidelines of the summit.





UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called the Summit a 'once in a generation UN Summit'. 'Summit of the Future' is an important milestone in the history of the UN as it enters the 80th year of its establishment in 2025.





A large number of global leaders are expected to participate in the summit.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







