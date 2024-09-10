



New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday announced that R Ravindra has been appointed as India's next ambassador to Iceland.





Ravindra, an Indian Foreign Service officer of the 1999 batch, is currently, serving as India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations.





In a press release, MEA stated, "Shri R. Ravindra (IFS:1999), presently Deputy Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations at New York, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Iceland."





"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," it added.





Before joining as India's Deputy Permanent Representative at the UN in New York in September 2020, R Ravindra was Joint Secretary (Central and West Africa) in the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi, according to India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations statement.





Previously, he served at the Indian Embassy in Cairo from 2001-2003 and Libya's Tripoli from 2003-2007. He served as Regional Passport Officer in Bengaluru from 2007-2010, according to India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations statement.





He served at India's Permanent Mission of India to the UN in New York from 2010-2013 and at the Indian Embassy in Colombo from 2013-2016. He also served as India's Ambassador to Cote d'Ivoire, with concurrent accreditation to Liberia and Guinea from 2016-18.





