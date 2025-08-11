



The new US-Pakistan mining deal in Balochistan risks escalating conflict and deepening the suffering of the Baloch people rather than fostering development. Balochistan, a mineral-rich region containing vast reserves of copper, gold, lithium, and other critical minerals essential for modern military and surveillance technologies, has long been a site of violent conflict, military occupation, and human rights abuses.





The US interest in the region is largely driven by geopolitical rivalry with China and the strategic desire to secure critical minerals for defence needs, rather than genuine development or diplomacy.





Historically, mega-projects like the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the Reko Diq and Saindak mines have failed to bring tangible benefits to the Baloch people. Instead, they resulted in displacement, militarization, environmental degradation, and continued marginalization. Local Baloch groups have consistently rejected foreign investments imposed without their consent, viewing these efforts as exploitative and detrimental to their quest for self-determination.





The US-Pakistan deal unfolds amid Pakistan's severe economic challenges, including IMF debt and economic collapse, pushing Islamabad to trade its natural resource assets for short-term financial relief, often at the expense of Balochistan's long-term stability. The deal also coincides with a renewed US-Pakistan military and economic partnership under the presidency of Donald Trump, who has emphasized purported "massive oil reserves" in Pakistan as a strategic cover for accessing its mineral wealth and countering Chinese influence.





Baloch armed groups have issued a clear warning that no foreign investment will be accepted without their consent. The ongoing Baloch insurgency, marked by attacks on infrastructure and security forces, reflects widespread resistance to external control and resource extraction without political and economic rights for the local population. Experts and Baloch leaders argue that deeper US involvement—if it repeats patterns of exclusion and repression—will only intensify violence, militarization, and suffering rather than bring peace or prosperity.





While the US-Pakistan mining deal aims to secure critical minerals to challenge China's global supply chains, it risks repeating the mistakes of the past—ignoring local voices, deepening conflict, and perpetuating the historic marginalization of Balochistan’s people. Without genuine local consent, equitable development, and respect for Baloch rights, the mining ventures are likely to turn into new battlegrounds, worsening regional instability.





Based On ANI Report









