



The Indian Navy's Scorpene submarines are set to receive a significant upgrade with the installation of an Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) system by 2026. This development is crucial as it will enhance the submerged endurance of these diesel-electric submarines, allowing them to operate underwater for extended periods without surfacing.





The AIP system, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is designed to improve the capabilities of the Scorpene-class submarines significantly. According to Dr. Samir V Kamat, the chairperson of DRDO, the AIP system will be integrated into the submarines during their refit, starting with the INS Kalvari in 2026. This system utilizes a fuel cell technology that can generate over 200 kilowatts of power, making it one of the most advanced AIP systems globally.





The introduction of the AIP system is a strategic move for India, as it will allow the Navy to maintain a stealthier profile while operating in contested waters. Currently, the Indian Navy does not have any submarines equipped with AIP technology, which is essential for enhancing operational capabilities against potential adversaries. The AIP will enable the submarines to remain submerged longer, thus improving their effectiveness in surveillance and combat scenarios.





The Indian Navy plans to retrofit all its Scorpene-class submarines with the AIP system as they undergo refits. This initiative aligns with India's broader goals of achieving self-reliance in defence technology, known as Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The integration of the AIP system is expected to commence with the first submarine, INS Kalvari, and will continue with subsequent submarines in the fleet.





Agencies







