



Nowshera: Two terrorists were neutralised, as well as a large number of warlike stores, including two AK-47s and one pistol recovered so far following an anti-infiltration operation launched by the Indian Army on the intervening nights of September 8 and September 9 in the Nowshera region of Jammu and Kashmir.





As per information received from the White Knight Corps, the anti-filtration operation named "Operation Kanchi" was conducted based on information obtained from intelligence agencies and the Jammu and Kashmir Police regarding an infiltration bid.





The search operation was conducted in the general area of the Lam region of Nowshera.





Taking to social media platform X, the White Knight Corps stated, "Based on inputs from intelligence agencies and Jammu-Kashmir Police regarding a likely infiltration bid, an anti-infiltration Operation was launched by Indian Army on the intervening night of 08-09 Sep 24 in general area Lam, Nowshera. Two terrorists have been neutralised and a large quantity of war like stores including Two AK-47s and one Pistol thus far recovered."





The anti-infiltration operation is still underway in the region.





Earlier on August 29, the Indian Army successfully eliminated three terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Machhal and Tangdhar sectors of Jammu and Kashmir.





"Credible inputs were received from intelligence agencies, which was further corroborated by J-K Police regarding likely infiltration attempts from these areas. Based on the inputs, troops of the Indian Army, JKP and BSF laid ambushes on likely infiltration routes in both Machhal and Tangdhar sectors," as per an official press release.





At approximately 8 PM, the ambush teams in the Machhal sector observed the movement of terrorists through thick foliage, approximately 600 metres on their side of LoC.





The infiltrating terrorists were challenged and immediately an intense exchange of fire ensued. Meanwhile, in the Tangdhar sector also, at approximately 9 PM, there was an exchange of fire between security forces and infiltrating terrorists approximately 100 metres on their side of the LoC. Both sectors witnessed heavy exchanges of fire.





In this firefight, two terrorists were eliminated in the Machhal sector and one in the Tangdhar sector.





