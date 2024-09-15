



A gunfight erupted between security forces and terrorists in the Pathanateer area of Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday evening, officials confirmed.





The operation began after the Army and police received intelligence reports about terrorists near Gursai Top in Mendhar sub-division, officials stated on Sunday. As the security team neared the location, they came under fire, leading to a gun battle. Additional forces have been sent to the area as the exchange of fire continues.





In response to recent incidents where two soldiers were killed and two terrorists were neutralized, anti-terror operations have intensified across Kishtwar, Udhampur, Poonch, and Rajouri districts.





In Kishtwar, a joint operation in the forests of Pingnal Dugadda, Chhatroo belt, entered its second day. The operation seeks those responsible for killing two Army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), and injuring two others. The area has been cordoned off, and drones and advanced equipment are being used to locate the terrorists, though no fresh contact has been reported.





A large-scale search is also ongoing in the upper regions of Khandara Top, Kudwah, and Raichak in Udhampur district, following the neutralization of two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists on September 11.





Similarly, search operations are being conducted in the forested areas of Surankote in Poonch and Nowshera and Thanamandi in Rajouri district.





An encounter also broke out in Baramulla’s Chak Tapper Kreeri Pattan area on Friday night. The Kashmir Zone Police posted on X, "Encounter has started at Chak Tapper Kreeri Pattan area of Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.”





Earlier today, another encounter occurred in Kishtwar district. Army officials reported, "Four Indian Army soldiers have been injured in the ongoing encounter with terrorists in Kishtwar. One of the injured has been evacuated to the nearby Command Hospital for treatment, while three are being treated locally."





(With Inputs From Agencies)







