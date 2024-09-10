



India is currently undergoing a massive military build-up aimed at enhancing its naval and aerial capabilities, primarily in response to increasing tensions with China. This initiative includes significant investments in submarines and fighter jets, reflecting a strategic shift to bolster its defence posture in the Indo-Pacific region.





Expansion





India's naval expansion is particularly focused on developing a robust submarine fleet. The Indian Navy is pursuing several key projects:





India is looking to acquire at least six nuclear-powered attack submarines to enhance its underwater combat capabilities. This move is critical as it seeks to match the growing strength of the Chinese Navy, which operates a substantial fleet of submarines, including over 70 vessels.





The country is also advancing its indigenous submarine projects, such as Project 75I, which aims to develop conventional submarines with advanced capabilities. Additionally, India is exploring partnerships with France for its nuclear submarine program.





As of late 2023, the Indian Navy has 67 vessels under construction, including destroyers, frigates, and various types of submarines.





The submarine, INS Arighat, is going into service roughly seven years after it was launched at the Indian Navy’s secretive Ship Building Centre in Visakhapatnam. Arighat is powered by a indigenous pressurized light water reactor. According to Janes, the sub is armed with 12 K-15 Sagarika ballistic missiles, a two-stage solid-propellant weapon with a range of more than 430 miles.





India is expected to build as many as six nuclear-powered submarines. Three of them will eventually fire the K-4 submarine-launched ballistic missiles, which have a range of more than 2,100 miles. If fired from the Indian Ocean, those missiles could hit targets in China.





That could prove critical to deterring China in the Indo-Pacific. The Pentagon is counting on that at a time when the US Navy has yet to deploy its Columbia-class submarines, which will replace the Ohio-class ballistic subs. The first one isn’t expected to go in to service until 2031.





India maintains a no-first-strike policy when it comes to nuclear weapons. Still, one naval expert told India Defence News that it’s critical that India has the ability to respond to an attack.





“India must have what is called a second-strike capability, a submarine with nuclear propulsion which also carries ballistic nuclear-tipped missiles are the ultimate guarantors of a nation’s survival,” said retired naval officer Uday Bhaskar, who is now with the Society for Policy Studies in New Delhi.





Meanwhile, India will import 26 French-made Rafale maritime fighters faster than expected, after dropping plans to equip them with Indian-built radar systems. The planes will eventually be deployed on the 40,000-ton aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.





The Indian Navy chose the Rafale after a series of tests, giving it the nod over the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet. India already flies the air force variant of the Rafale. The plane’s manufacturer, Dassault, says it “meets the requirement to perform the widest range of missions with the smallest number of aircraft.”





US-made jets aren’t out of the running when it comes to the Indian Air Force. Former Air Marshal Anil Chopra is urging that while India is developing its own Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), it should acquire two to three squadrons of advanced fighters such as Lockheed Martin’s F-35. The AMCA isn’t likely to be operational until 2035, and India could use the F-35 to counter China’s J-20 fighters.





Aerial Capabilities





On the air front, India is focusing on enhancing its fighter jet capabilities:





India is investing in the development of advanced fighter jets, including the TEJAS MK-1A, which is positioned as a cost-effective solution for modern air combat. The country is also exploring the potential for 6th generation fighter jets, although this is viewed with caution due to the associated strategic and economic challenges.





The Indian Air Force has recently added Rafale fighter jets to its fleet, which are part of a broader strategy to modernize its aerial capabilities.





The military build-up is not just about enhancing capabilities; it also serves as a deterrent against potential threats, particularly from China. The integration of naval and aerial forces is seen as essential for effective operational coordination, which has been a challenge historically.





