



KPK: A remote-controlled bomb exploded near a police van in South Waziristan's Wana Rustam Bazar on Monday, injuring 13 people, including six police personnel and seven civilians.





The attack occurred on Kir Kot Road, a location where police were providing security for an ongoing anti-polio campaign, according to a hospital official who spoke to Geo News.





Police officials confirmed that they reached the site of the explosion promptly after the blast was reported. Rescue teams were quick to arrive and transport the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital Wana. One of the critically injured victims was subsequently transferred to Dera Ismail Khan for advanced medical care.





Medical Superintendent Hamad Mahmood reported that the hospital received both civilians and police officers among the injured. The attack specifically targeted one of two police vehicles assigned to protect polio workers in the area.





The police have closed off the region from the public, and an investigation into the incident is underway to identify and apprehend those responsible, Geo News reported.





District Health Officer Inayat Rahman noted that the anti-polio campaign across the district commenced today, aiming to vaccinate approximately 70,000 children aged five and above. To ensure the safety of 297 polio teams involved in the campaign, 480 police personnel have been deployed throughout the district.





The attack underscores the ongoing risks faced by both security forces and polio workers in Pakistan's north-western regions, which are known for their volatility and security challenges.





This incident highlights the persistent dangers encountered by polio teams and security personnel in conflict-prone areas. Over the past decade, numerous attacks on polio workers have been reported, contributing to a climate of fear among those involved in vaccination efforts, reported Geo News.





Earlier this year, separate attacks in Tank and Dera Ismail Khan districts also resulted in injuries to police officers on polio duty, emphasising the continuing threats faced in these areas.





