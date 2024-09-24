



New Delhi: Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday said that Indian Army working closely with government agencies and national initiatives is important to enhance India's multi-domain capabilities.





"Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi today highlighted India's comprehensive approach towards building multi-domain capabilities for national security. The Army chief outlined the Indian Army's significant strides in enhancing preparedness across various domains, including space, cyber, information warfare, and land, and underscored the importance of synergy with other government agencies and national initiatives," as per an official press release.





Gen Dwivedi reflected on India's rise as a global power, citing the nation's leadership in various international forums and initiatives, such as the International Solar Alliance, the Global Biofuel Alliance, and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. These initiatives demonstrate India's commitment to global solutions and its growing stature in the international community.





"The COAS highlighted India's diplomatic strength, rooted in the principle of 'Security and Growth for All,' which guides India's strategic partnerships and multilateral engagements. He spoke of India's enduring cultural and civilisational salience, and how these values have positioned the country as a key player in the evolving geopolitical landscape," as per the release.





He also stressed the importance of India's role as the 'Voice of the Global South' and the country's efforts to offer global solutions, such as during the COVID-19 pandemic with initiatives like Vaccine Maitri. These efforts reflect India's leadership in driving development, security, and growth, not only for itself but for the broader global community.





"The COAS discussed the critical importance of information and cognitive warfare in today's security environment. He mentioned that India must continue to enhance its capabilities in cyber and electronic warfare to safeguard its information ecosystem and counter disinformation. At the operational level, the Indian Army has been steadily upgrading its electronic warfare units, modernising cyber defences, and integrating cutting-edge technologies to remain ahead of emerging threats," the release stated.





He highlighted the need to scale up efforts in the cognitive domain, drawing lessons from recent global conflicts that demonstrate the growing centrality of information warfare in shaping outcomes.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







