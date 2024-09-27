



Washington: Former National Security Advisor Robert C O'Brien stated that the challenges the United States faces in dealing with China on the global stage are "almost overwhelming" and surpass some of the most difficult crises in the country's history, VOA News reported.





In a conversation hosted by the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative-leaning think tank, he said, "I'm not sure America has faced a threat like Communist China in our history. Maybe the Revolutionary War, when we fought the British, who were the leading superpower at the time? I believe that the threat we face from China is far more serious than what we encountered during the Soviet Union's Cold War."





O'Brien expressed his belief that China's ultimate goal is to impose its "Marxist-Leninist" ideology on the entire world. "They have an ideology they believe can be used to organize and govern the world," he said.





He added, "It's a danger to all of us--our children and grandchildren. It's a threat to everyone globally because they see themselves as capable of governing the world based on their ideology," according to VOA News report.





His comments came as experts examined what US-China relations might look like under the next presidential administration, whether it's a second term for Trump or a first term for current Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee.





O'Brien served in Donald Trump's administration, initially as a special envoy for hostage affairs and later as national security adviser from September 2019 until January 2021, VOA News reported.





During the 90-minute appearance, O'Brien emphasised that he was not speaking on behalf of the former president. He noted that while in the White House, he observed China's relentless efforts to expand its influence, whether through military harassment of its neighbours in the Indo-Pacific region or through espionage and influence operations.





"Every time we confronted them--be it espionage at a Confucius Institute that we closed, a cyber intrusion, or some military action against our allies--they simply reemerged elsewhere. They operate across every spectrum: in space, in the air, at sea, and on land," he stated, according to VOA News report.





US-China relations are characterised by a blend of cooperation and competition, shaped by economic interdependence and significant tensions. While both countries are major trading partners, issues such as trade imbalances, tariffs, and intellectual property theft have fueled discord.





He said, "They operate in every sector, attempting to wear down the free world, and they've done a pretty good job of it." Earlier this year, O'Brien faced a strong backlash from China when he suggested equipping every military-aged male in Taiwan with an AK-47 to prepare for a potential Chinese invasion.





