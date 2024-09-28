



Islamabad: Two people were killed after a blast rocked Swabi police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and left several others injured, according to ARY News.





The blast took place on Thursday night in the police station's warehouse room, where a large quantity of explosive material recovered from terrorists was stored.





Citing the District Police Officer Haroon Rasheed, ARY News reported that the explosion was apparently triggered by a short circuit, causing multiple detonations.





Meanwhile, after the blast took place, the Rescue and firefighting teams rushed to the scene, escorting the wounded to the nearby medical facility.





However, despite the treatment, the second victim of the blast succumbed to injuries at the hospital earlier today.





Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur took notice of the incident and ordered the inspector general and chief secretary to immediately reach the Swabi police station.





