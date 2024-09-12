



Srinagar: Two infiltrators associated with terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad were killed on Wednesday in an ongoing operation in Basantgarh in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said.





They said one more infiltrator is trapped in the area and the operation will continue overnight. The joint operation was launched by the Army and J&K Police and the first contact with the infiltrators was established at around 12.50 pm "Two terrorists were neutralised in the ongoing operation at Khandara by troops of Rising Star Corps. Operations are in progress," read the official statement.





Police and Army officials maintain that "highly trained foreign intruders" remain a challenge. This is the first successful operation in this area over the past few months, during which forces had established contact with foreign infiltrators on several occasions. During these exchanges of fires, a CRPF inspector was killed on August 19, while a village defence guard was killed on April 28.





Meanwhile, a Border Security Force Jawan was injured in a sniper shot from across the border on a BSF post in Akhnoor sector of J&K. "On September 11, 2024, at about 2.35 am, an incident of unprovoked firing in the Akhnoor area from across the border happened which was befittingly responded by BSF... One BSF personnel sustained injuries in Pak firing; troops are on high alert," read the official statement.





