



United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said late Wednesday that Israeli air strikes on a school-turned-shelter in Gaza killed six staffers from the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA).



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced that Israeli air strikes on a Gaza school-turned-shelter killed six UN Palestinian refugee agency staffers. The school, which housed around 12,000 displaced people, has been hit five times since the conflict began.





The Israeli military stated that the strike targeted terrorists operating within a Hamas command-and-control centre on the school grounds. This incident marks the highest death toll among UNRWA staff in a single event.





"What's happening in Gaza is totally unacceptable," Guterres said in a post on social media platform X. "Six of our @UNRWA colleagues are among those killed."





UNRWA called it the highest death toll among its staff in a single incident.





"This school has been hit five times since the war began. It is home to around 12,000 displaced people, mainly women and children," UNRWA separately posted on X.





Earlier on Wednesday, the Israeli army and Gaza's civil defence agency said a strike hit Al-Jawni school in Nuseirat.





Civil defence agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP that 14 people were killed in the Israeli bombing.





The Israeli military said its air force had "conducted a precise strike on terrorists who were operating inside a Hamas command-and-control centre" on the school grounds, without elaborating on its outcome or the identities of those targeted.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







