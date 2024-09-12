



Berlin: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Jens Plotner, Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and discussed important strategic developments during his two-day visit to Germany.





Jaishankar shared some pictures on X of his meeting with Plotner and stated, "An in-depth exchange with Jens Plotner, Security & Foreign Policy Advisor to @Bundeskanzler. Our conversation focused on preparations for IGC and important strategic developments."





Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party chairman, Friedrich Merz, and members of the CDU-CSU (Christian Social Union) parliamentary group.





During the meeting, Jaishankar discussed the bilateral relationship as well as regional and global issues and also appreciated the insights and suggestions shared to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations.





Jaishankar expressed great pleasure after meeting with Merz and also shared some pictures of the meet on X.





"A great pleasure to meet @_FriedrichMerz , Chairman @CDU, and members of the CDU-CSU parliamentary group. A comprehensive discussion on our bilateral relationship as well as regional and global issues. Appreciated his many insights and suggestions to strengthen our strategic partnership," EAM said on X.





EAM also met MP and Chairperson of Deutscher Bundestag Committee on Foreign Affairs Michael Roth. Jaishankar shared views on current global challenges and possibilities of new collaborations between India and Germany.





Jaishankar is on a 6-day visit to Saudi Arabia, Germany, and Switzerland from September 8.





He first travelled to Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, from September 8 to 9, 2024, and attended the First India-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Foreign Ministers' Meeting.





On the second leg of the visit, Jaishankar is currently in Berlin, Germany, for a two-day visit from September 10 to 11, and thereafter will travel to Geneva, Switzerland, for an official visit from September 12 to 13.





