The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved four significant space initiatives by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), clearing funds exceeding ₹22,750 crore for their development. The approved projects include India’s fourth lunar mission, Chandrayaan-4, the Venus Orbiter Mission (VOM), the first unit of India’s indigenous space station named the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), and the development of the Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV), Soorya.





The first major approval is for Chandrayaan-4, with a budget of ₹2,104.06 crore. This mission builds on the success of Chandrayaan-3, which made India the first country to land a probe on the lunar south pole. The Chandrayaan-4 mission, slated for launch in 2027, will aim to retrieve samples from the lunar surface. It will introduce new technologies such as lunar docking, precision landing, sample collection, and a safe return to Earth. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed pride in the project, stating on X, “It would make everyone proud that Chandrayaan-4 has been cleared by the Cabinet! This would have multiple benefits, including making India even more self-reliant in space technologies, boosting innovation and supporting academia.”





According to a government statement, Chandrayaan-4 will lay the foundation for an eventual Indian human landing on the Moon, planned for 2040. The mission is expected to be completed within 36 months and includes spacecraft development, two launches of the Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM-3), and special tests for design validation.





The second major approval is for the Venus Orbiter Mission (VOM), India’s first scientific mission to Venus, with a budget of ₹1,236 crore. The mission, targeting a March 2028 launch, aims to study the Venusian atmosphere and geology, providing insights into how planetary environments evolve differently. Venus, believed to have formed under conditions similar to Earth, deviated due to a runaway greenhouse effect, making it uninhabitable. The mission will send an orbital spacecraft to gather valuable data on the planet’s thick atmosphere.





The third significant project approved is the Gaganyaan follow-on missions, which will lead to the development of India’s first space station, the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS). The Cabinet cleared funds for the first module, BAS-1, which is targeted for launch in 2028. The BAS, a 52-tonne structure orbiting 400km above Earth, will serve as a research platform for Indian astronauts and scientists to conduct experiments in microgravity, astronomy, and Earth observation. The overall project is expected to be completed by 2035, with Wednesday’s approval amounting to ₹11,170 crore.





Additionally, the revision of the Gaganyaan program includes precursor missions for BAS and provisions for an additional uncrewed mission. The human spaceflight program will involve eight missions, to be completed by December 2028, culminating in the launch of the first unit of BAS-1.





The fourth and final approval by the Cabinet is for the development of the Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV), Soorya with a budget of ₹8,240 crore. NGLV will have three times the payload capacity of current vehicles like LVM-3 and will be cost-effective and reusable. It is designed for low-cost access to space with modular green propulsion systems, making it commercially viable. The approved budget includes development costs, three developmental flights, and the establishment of essential facilities.





These four ambitious projects signal India’s continued commitment to advancing its space capabilities and strengthening its position as a global space power.





