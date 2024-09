New Delhi: German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann on Thursday met the Leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and discussed Indian politics and Indo-German relations.





In a post on X, he said, "Great discussion today with the Leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. Useful exchange on Indian politics and Indo-German relations."





Earlier on Monday, Svenja Schulze, Germany's Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development said that Germany has the technical know-how and experience in the renewable energy domain and it wants to invest in India.





"With this technical know-how, we want to invest in India, bringing India nearer to its 500 GW renewable energy target," the German minister told ANI, on the sidelines of the three-day renewable energy-focused event Re-Invest 2024 in Gandhinagar.





"Foster renewable energies are in both (of our) interests," the German minister said.





At COP26 held in 2021, India committed to an ambitious five-part "Panchamrit" pledge. They included reaching 500 GW of non-fossil electricity capacity, generating half of all energy requirements from renewables, and reducing emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030. India as a whole also aims to reduce the emissions intensity of GDP by 45 per cent. Finally, India commits to net-zero emissions by 2070.





Participating at the Re-Invest 2024, the German minister said they were here in India with a large delegation to deepen the partnership between Germany and India.





"We want to foster renewable energies. We are convinced that the big challenges of the world, climate change, we can't solve these problems, but we need India to do so," the German minister told ANI.





"We need India to step up in their engagement in renewable energies. And that is something Germany has a lot of competencies," she said.





(With Inputs From Agencies)