Tokyo: Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw held a meeting with Japan's Minister for Digital Transformation Taro Kono on Friday and discussed strengthening digital ties between two nations. The two leaders explored avenues for collaboration and innovation in the digital landscape.





Taking to X, Ashwini Vaishnaw stated, "Met with H.E. Mr. Taro Kono, Minister for Digital Transformation of Japan, to discuss strengthening India-Japan digital ties. Explored avenues for collaboration and innovation in the digital landscape, focusing on futuristic technological advancements."





Ashwini Vaishnaw, who arrived in Japan on Thursday, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Park in Tokyo.





On Thursday, Ashwini Vaishnaw held a "productive discussion" with Japan's Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism on enhancing railway cooperation and deepening cultural ties between two nations.





In a post on X, he stated, "Had productive discussion with Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan, H.E. Mr. Tetsuo Saito on enhancing India-Japan railway cooperation, promoting economic growth and deepening cultural ties."





The Union Minister also met Special Advisor to Japan's PM, Masafumi Mori, and held discussions regarding the current state and future trajectory of strategic partnership between two nations.





"Met H.E. Mr. Masafumi Mori, Special Advisor to the Hon'ble Prime Minister of Japan, for a comprehensive discussion on the current state and future trajectory of the India-Japan strategic partnership," Vaishnaw posted on X.





Upon his arrival in Japan on Thursday, Ashwini Vaishnaw on X posted, "Namaste! Japan, the Land of the Rising Sun."





Earlier on August 20, India and Japan reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining and strengthening the rules-based international order founded on the principles of the UN Charter, respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity and appreciated the progress made for the transfer of Unified Complex Radio Antenna (UNICORN) and related technologies and early signing of related arrangements.





During the 2+2 meeting held in Delhi, the two sides highlighted their common strategic vision towards a free and open Indo-Pacific, that is inclusive, peaceful, prosperous and resilient, as part of the rules-based international order.





Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, Japan's Minister for Foreign Affairs Kamikawa Yoko and Japan's Minister of Defence of Japan Kihara Minoru, agreed on the principles of the UN Charter, respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and peaceful settlement of disputes without resorting to the threat or use of force, and emphasised the need for all countries to refrain from any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo.





They unequivocally condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, and called for bringing the perpetrators of 26/11 Mumbai, Pathankot, and other attacks to justice.





The Ministers reiterated their strong support for ASEAN's unity and centrality and their full support for the "ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP)" which upholds the principles such as openness, transparency, inclusivity, a rules-based framework and respect for international law.





