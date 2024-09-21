



Washington: US lawmakers Ami Bera, Rob Wittman, Tammy Duckworth and Pete Ricketts, launched the bipartisan House and Senate Quad Caucuses on Friday, a day before the Quad Leaders' Summit in Delaware.





In a statement, US Representative Ami Bera made the announcement regarding the launch of bipartisan House and Senate Caucuses. All four lawmakers are members of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee,





The announcement came ahead of the Quad Leaders Summit set to be hosted today by US President Joe Biden in Delaware's Wilmington.





"Today, US Representative Ami Bera, MD (D-CA), Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Indo-Pacific Subcommittee, Representative Rob Wittman (R-VA) and U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Pete Ricketts (R-NE)--members of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee--launched the bipartisan House and Senate Quad Caucuses," Ami Bera said in a statement.





According to the statement, the Quad is committed to supporting the region's development, stability, and prosperity to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific. The leaders' ambitious efforts include initiatives on infrastructure, maritime security, public-private partnerships, climate, health, critical and emerging technologies, and space.





Quad is a diplomatic partnership between four countries--Australia, India, Japan, and the United States.





Bera further stressed that Quad Caucus' launch underscores shared commitment to fostering "peace, stability and development" in the region.





He said, "As the Indo-Pacific becomes increasingly important to global security and economic prosperity, it is essential that the United States continues to strengthen relationships with our Quad partners."





"The launch of the Quad Caucus underscores our shared commitment to fostering peace, stability, and development in the region. By promoting collaboration on key issues like maritime security, infrastructure, and climate, we can ensure a safer and more prosperous future for all," he added.





Rob Wittman termed the cooperation between the US, Japan, India and Australia "crucial" for the future stability of the Indo-Pacific.





"The Quad's support for the governance of emerging technologies, countering illegal fishing, and enhanced maritime domain awareness proves that we will build a better future for the region by working together. I am proud to join my colleagues to launch this bicameral, bipartisan Quad Caucus to foster stable collaboration for years to come," Wittman stated.





Tammy Duckworth said that Quad, over the years, has represented the US' "steadfast commitment to the current and future prosperity, strength and stability of the Indo-Pacific region--and proof of our ability to come together with allies and partners to uphold our shared principles."





"In a strong display of bipartisan support for the region, I'm proud to help launch the Senate's first-ever Quad Caucus alongside co-chair Senator Ricketts ahead of President Biden's leaders' summit this weekend. Together, we're sending a strong message to our allies and partners--and our competitors--that the United States is here for the long haul," she added.





Calling partnerships like Quad "greatest strength" in protecting Indo-Pacific, Senator Ricketts said that the grouping is US' "greatest strength" in protecting a prosperous, free and open Indo-Pacific against coercion and malign aggression.





"Partnerships like the Quad are our greatest strength in protecting a prosperous, free and open Indo-Pacific against coercion and malign aggression The launch of the bipartisan Senate Quad Caucus should send a clear signal about the growing importance of the United States, Australia, Japan, and India working closely together in the region. We are committed to finding tangible ways to bolster collaboration with our Quad partners," he stated.





US President Joe Biden is set to host the fourth in-person and sixth overall Quad Leaders' Summit in Delaware on September 21 and is looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as other leaders, the White House said on Thursday (local time).





The first Quad Leaders Summit was held in virtual format in 2021. The second Quad Leaders' Summit (first in-person) was held in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2021. The third Quad Leaders' Summit was held virtually on March 3, 2022.





The fourth Quad Leaders' Summit (second in-person) was hosted by Japan on May 24, 2022. The fifth Quad Leaders' Summit (third in-person) was held in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 20, 2023.





The summit will focus on bolstering strategic convergence among our countries, advancing a shared vision of free and open Indo-Pacific region.





Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden will for the first time host foreign leaders in Wilmington, a reflection of his deep personal relationships with each of the Quad leaders.





She said that the Quad Leaders Summit will focus on bolstering the strategic convergence among our countries, advancing our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and delivering concrete benefits for partners in the Indo-Pacific in key areas.





(With Inputs From Agencies)








