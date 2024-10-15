



New Delhi: An Air India flight that was on its way to Chicago from New Delhi was diverted to Iqaluit Airport in Canada after a suspected bomb threat. The suspected bomb threat was reportedly posted online.





As per the officials, Flight AI127 was the landed at the airport as a security measure after which the the aircraft and passengers were re-screened as per the laid down security protocol. Sharing a message, the Air India said that agencies were activated at the at the airport to assist the passengers.





“The flight AI127 Operating from Delhi to Chicago on October 15, 2024, was the subject of a security threat posted online, and as a precautionary measure, has landed at Iqaluit Airport in Canada. The aircraft and passengers are being re-screened as per the laid down security protocol. Air India has activated agencies at the airport to assist the passengers until such time that their journey can resume,” it said in a statement.





