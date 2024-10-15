Notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi





New Delhi: Amid the massive escalation of the India-Canada tension, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) on Monday alleged that “agents of the Government of India” employ criminals — specifically referring to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang — to “target the South Asian community… specifically pro-Khalistani elements” in that North American nation.





The charge has added fuel to the tension that has been simmering since Canada last year alleged the involvement of "agents" of Delhi in the killing of Canadian citizen and Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Nijjar.





The charge has been levelled by RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme and his deputy Brigitte Gauvin. It has added fuel to the tension that has been simmering since Canada last year alleged the role of “agents” of Delhi in the killing of Canadian citizen and Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Nijjar.





“It (the Indian government) is targeting the South Asian community… but they are specifically targeting pro-Khalistani elements in Canada. What we have seen, from an RCMP perspective, is that they use organised crime elements,” Gauvin was quoted as telling reporters.





“It has been publicly attributed and claimed by one crime group in particular – the Bishnoi gang. We believe the group is connected to agents of the Government of India,” Gauvin added.





When a scribe asked if “agents of Indian government” were being accused of “homicide, extortion, intimidation, and coercion”, Duheme said “yes”.





Duheme and Gauvin also averred that certain Indian diplomatic staff work with organised crime groups to “collect – through questionable and illegal means – information on Canadian citizens… (that is fed to criminal organisations) that would then take violent actions from extortion to murder”.





‘Preposterous Imputations’





Meanwhile, India has trashed “preposterous imputations”, including those by Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau charging New Delhi with “supporting criminal activity against Canadians” and “coercive behaviour targeting South Asian Canadians”.





India has also pointed out that the Trudeau administration “has not shared a shred of evidence with the Government of India, despite many requests…” since the allegations were first levelled.





The External Affairs Ministry rubbished claims made by Canada that Sanjay Kumar Verma, posted as the Indian High Commissioner, and five of his staff, are ‘persons of interest’. They have been expelled by Canada after it claimed India’s non-cooperation in its probe.





‘Absolutely Unacceptable’





Soon after the press conference of RCMP officers, Trudeau had an interaction with reporters and reiterated his charges against the Indian government.





“I think it is obvious the Government of India made a fundamental error in thinking they could engage in supporting criminal activity against Canadians, here on Canadian soil. Whether it be murders or extortion or other violent acts, it is absolutely unacceptable.”





Trudeau’s allegations against India come at a time when his popularity is declining. Last week, Trudeau survived a second parliamentary confidence vote in two weeks ahead of the 2025 polls.





