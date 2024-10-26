



Ajit Doval, India's National Security Adviser (NSA), has recently called for a proactive approach to countering misinformation and anti-India narratives on social media. During a speech, he emphasized the importance of maintaining the morale of the Indian Armed Forces amid ongoing challenges posed by misinformation campaigns. Doval stated that "blatant lies need to be countered using social media," urging citizens to become active participants in defending national integrity online.





Ajit Doval highlighted the necessity of creating a strong counter-narrative on social media platforms to combat false information that undermines public morale and national security. He noted that the credibility of social media is "slowly eroding," making it imperative to expose and challenge misleading narratives effectively.





In his remarks, Doval also discussed the broader implications of warfare and national strategy, asserting that defeating an adversary's military is not just about physical battles but also about breaking the will of the nation. He drew parallels with historical conflicts, suggesting that nations often neglect the importance of fostering a collective national resolve.





NSA Doval encouraged individuals to actively seek out and share truthful information on social media, thereby transforming it into a platform for positive narratives that support national interests. He urged people to act as "first respondents" against anti-national propaganda, reinforcing the idea that every citizen has a role in safeguarding the nation's image online.







