The Indian Army has significantly increased its surveillance efforts along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri and Poonch districts. This escalation comes in response to a series of recent terror attacks in the region.





The Army is utilizing advanced technology, including drones, quadcopters, and modern weapons, to monitor forward areas effectively. This equipment is crucial for scanning dense forest regions known for terrorist activities.





Alongside technological advancements, there has been a notable increase in foot patrols and manual monitoring by troops to ensure comprehensive coverage of the area.





The heightened surveillance is part of a broader strategy to counteract rising threats and maintain security in a region that has seen escalating violence recently.





This proactive approach reflects the Army's commitment to safeguarding the border areas and responding swiftly to potential threats.





What Specific Advanced Surveillance Equipment Is Being Used By The Army





The Indian Army is employing a variety of advanced surveillance equipment to enhance its operational capabilities along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri and Poonch. Key technologies include:





The Army plans to acquire 10,000 state-of-the-art Hand Held Thermal Imagers that weigh under 3 kg. These devices provide enhanced surveillance capabilities, allowing soldiers to monitor areas up to 3000 meters away, both during the day and at night. They integrate high-resolution optical viewers, digital low-light sensors, and thermal sensors, facilitating navigation in challenging terrains regardless of lighting conditions.





The deployment of 140 AI-based surveillance systems enhances real-time monitoring along the borders with Pakistan and China. These systems utilize high-resolution cameras, sensors, and UAV feeds, processed through AI to detect intrusions and classify targets. This technology significantly reduces the need for manual monitoring by enabling remote detection of threats.





Drones and quadcopters are being used extensively for aerial surveillance to monitor suspicious movements across the LoC. These unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) provide critical real-time data and imagery from difficult-to-access areas.





The Army employs a range of ground-based sensors that work in conjunction with aerial systems to track movements and detect potential infiltration attempts effectively. These sensors are part of a comprehensive strategy to maintain situational awareness in forested regions known for terrorist activity.





AI-powered systems capable of facial recognition and continuous monitoring are also in use. These systems help identify and track potential threats, contributing to counter-terrorism efforts by processing intelligence data from various sources.





These advanced technologies collectively enhance the Army's ability to conduct effective surveillance and respond promptly to any threats along the LoC, ensuring greater security in these volatile regions.







