



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addressed the Army Commanders' Conference in New Delhi on October 29, 2024, emphasizing the necessity of a "whole-of-government" approach to enhance national security. This conference, which is being held in two phases, aims to address the complexities and challenges posed by the evolving geopolitical landscape.





He discussed the intricate global dynamics that impact India, stressing the importance of preparedness from the armed forces to confront current and future challenges.





The minister pointed out that a comprehensive approach involving various government sectors is essential for effectively advancing national security.





The conference follows an earlier phase held in Gangtok, where discussions focused on border security and operational strategies. The ongoing sessions in Delhi are set to review the Indian Army's operational readiness amid changing geopolitical threats.





Jaishankar commended the Indian Army for its vigilance and adaptability in response to rapidly evolving threats, particularly in light of recent disengagements between Indian and Chinese forces along the border.





Integration And Future Warfare





The chief of defence staff, General Anil Chauhan, emphasized the need for jointness among military branches to enhance operational effectiveness. This includes developing a roadmap for integration across various domains of warfare.





Discussions also covered innovative strategies and low-cost technologies aimed at addressing modern security challenges, ensuring that the armed forces remain adaptive and future-ready.





The conference is part of a broader initiative to ensure that India's military capabilities are aligned with contemporary strategic imperatives, fostering a proactive stance in national defence.







