



On October 27, 2024, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi paid homage to the infantrymen who sacrificed their lives in service to the nation during a solemn ceremony at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, commemorating the 78th Shaurya Diwas. This date marks a significant historical event: in 1947, Indian infantry forces were the first to land in Srinagar, successfully defending Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistani invaders.





Both generals laid wreaths to honour the infantrymen, emphasizing their crucial role as the largest fighting arm of the Indian Army.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the day by praising the courage and commitment of infantry ranks and veterans, highlighting their unwavering dedication to national security.





The event was attended by decorated veterans who also laid wreaths, symbolizing respect for those who served in past operations like 'Op Cactus Lily' and 'Op Vijay'.





In his message to all infantrymen on the occasion, the director general of the Infantry exhorted all to rededicate themselves to the core values of bravery, sacrifice, selfless devotion to duty, professional excellence, and to remain indomitable in their resolve to defend the integrity and sovereignty of our country, an Army official said.

In a video post on X, the Army wrote, “#GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS and All Ranks of #IndianArmy convey best wishes to All Ranks, #Veterans and Families of the #Infantry on the occasion of 78th #ShauryaDiwas.”





Significance of Shaurya Diwas





Shaurya Diwas is not only a remembrance of past sacrifices but also a call to current and future infantry personnel to uphold values such as bravery, sacrifice, and professional excellence. The director general of the Infantry urged troops to remain steadfast in their commitment to protecting India's integrity and sovereignty.







