



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Goa, India, where he engaged with the German Navy and local students. This visit is part of his official trip to India, which included discussions on strategic ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Visit to German Naval Ships: On October 26, Scholz toured the German naval frigate Baden-Wuerttemberg and the supply ship Frankfurt am Main, which were in Goa as part of Germany’s Indo-Pacific deployment. These vessels had previously conducted joint exercises with the Indian Navy, emphasizing international maritime cooperation and freedom of navigation.





During his visit, Scholz expressed gratitude to the sailors for their global mission and highlighted the importance of naval collaboration between Germany and India. He stated, "It’s essential for our navy to participate in this effort, demonstrating that we are united in our goals" . Furthermore, he indicated that Germany's defence exports would play a crucial role in future collaborations with India.





Cultural Engagement: In addition to his naval engagements, Scholz met with students at BITS-Pilani University in Goa, fostering educational exchanges between the two nations.







