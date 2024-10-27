



Southern Army Commander Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth emphasized the necessity of collaborative efforts among various sectors to achieve self-reliance in India's defence industry. Speaking at the DRDO's directors' conclave in Pune, he highlighted the importance of cooperation between the armed forces, scientific community, private industry, and academia to bolster India's defence capabilities.





He praised the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for its significant advancements in areas such as aerospace, electronics, and naval systems, which are crucial for equipping the armed forces with modern technology.





Lt Gen Seth stressed the need for adopting next-generation technologies and implementing reforms to address evolving threats, ensuring preparedness for future conflicts.





He noted that leveraging young talent from academia can significantly enhance project outcomes in defence research and development.





This call for collaboration aligns with a broader governmental push towards indigenization in defence manufacturing. Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan has also advocated for a "whole-of-nation" approach to foster innovation and self-reliance in the defence sector, emphasizing the need for an integrated effort involving various stakeholderacs including government, R&D institutions, and private industries.





The Indian government aims to transform its defence landscape by reducing reliance on imports and enhancing domestic production capabilities. Recent initiatives have seen a substantial increase in defence exports, with private sectors playing a significant role.







