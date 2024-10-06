



China recently conducted a missile intercept test near its border with India, described as a "deterrent message" amid ongoing diplomatic talks between the two nations. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) executed this test on August 29, 2024, as part of a live-fire exercise on the Karakoram Plateau, specifically targeting the interception of a subsonic cruise missile at an altitude of 5,300 meters (17,390 feet), according to a report Amber Wang of SCMP.





The test was part of a live-fire exercise involving surface-to-air missile operations on the Karakoram Plateau, state news agency Xinhua reported on August 29.





It was conducted by the People’s Liberation Army Xinjiang Military District, which is responsible for the Chinese side of the border in the western region.





A subsonic cruise missile was successfully intercepted at an altitude of 5,300 metres (17,390 feet) for the first time during the exercise, showing that the interceptor missile was stable and effective in harsh conditions, according to the report.





The specific location of the test was not disclosed, nor is it known when the test took place, but analysts say its proximity to the border suggested it was part of a deterrence strategy.





China and India share an ill-defined, contested border – known as the Line of Actual Control – that spans some 3,488km (2,167 miles).





Their border dispute has been the most contentious aspect of relations for decades. Tensions worsened after a clash in 2020 in a disputed Himalayan border area in which at least 20 Indian and four Chinese troops were killed – the first deadly skirmish between the two sides in at least 45 years.





Lin Minwang, deputy director of Fudan University’s Centre for South Asian Studies in Shanghai, said the PLA had been testing weapons and equipment in China’s border plateau region since 2020 amid tensions along the frontier with India, and the latest test was in line with that practice.





“It carries a certain deterrent message. To avoid war, we must first possess the capability to fight,” Lin said.





He said strains in the relationship had shown signs of easing this year.





“Both sides are intensifying efforts to reach an agreement on border issues as soon as possible,” he said. “[But] it is impossible for China to meet India’s demands … in this context, the test signifies to India that China possesses military capabilities – and the choice now lies with India.”





State media reported the missile intercept test on the same day that China and India held their 31st meeting on border affairs in Beijing, during which they agreed to strengthen dialogue and maintain peace along their border.





During talks in St Petersburg two weeks later, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Indian national security adviser Ajit Doval agreed to work together to create the conditions needed to improve bilateral relations.





Song Zhongping, a Chinese military commentator, said the PLA test could be seen as a “guarantee of strength” to support those talks.





“The goal was to intercept all incoming targets, whether they’re subsonic or hypersonic [missiles],” Song said. “Negotiations without that guarantee of strength are unlikely to produce results.”





The test is likely to heighten concerns in New Delhi, according to Rajeev Ranjan Chaturvedi, an associate professor with Nalanda University’s School of Historical Studies in India.





He said the test had “significant implications for regional security dynamics” and suggested that China was “actively enhancing its military capabilities, focusing on creating a more sophisticated arsenal that improves its overall lethality and effectiveness”.





“The strategic objective behind such advancements appears to be a shift towards damage limitation, particularly through the deployment of missile defence systems,” Chaturvedi said.





He said the timing of the test amid ongoing dialogues between the two sides could prompt India to reassess its defence priorities. “The emphasis on building a more robust deterrent force is imperative, as it could catalyse an arms race in the region,” he added.





India could be compelled to accelerate its own military capabilities, including developing hypersonic missiles, long-range air-launched cruise missiles and nuclear ballistic missile submarines, according to Chaturvedi.





