



Russia has promised to deliver the last two S-400 air defence systems to India in 2025. This is clear from the statement of Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Commander of the Indian Air Force, during a press conference. According to him, Russia “has undertaken to deliver the remaining two units by next year.” “We will receive the next two S-400 systems next year,” The New Indian Express quoted the minister as saying.





Negotiations between Russia and India for the supply of five S-400 “Triumph” anti-aircraft missile systems began as early as 2015 when the Indian government showed interest in the latest Russian anti-aircraft systems. The S-400, known for its advanced radars and the ability to destroy targets at ranges of up to 400 km, is a key part of India’s defence modernization.





The negotiations have been going on for several years, going through various phases of approval and evaluation of the value of the deal, while also discussing issues related to financing and U.S. sanctions against countries that buy Russian weapons. Despite these external challenges, in 2018, India finally decided to take advantage of the system by signing the $5.43 billion contract to supply the five battalions.





The final signing of the agreement took place during an official visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to India in October 2018, with the agreement coming into effect immediately. Despite threats of sanctions under America’s CAATSA (Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act), India is sticking to the deal, citing its strategic need to strengthen its national security.





The first S-400 systems began to be delivered to India in 2021. The Indian army has already deployed the first complexes in strategic areas, to strengthen air defence against potential threats from China and Pakistan.





According to the official contract between Russia and India, all five S-400s were to be delivered by the end of 2023. Last year, however, an IAF representative briefed an Indian parliamentary committee on Moscow’s potential failure to make a “major delivery” due to the crisis in Ukraine. The admission, widely reported by India’s lower house of parliament, is seen as the first official acknowledgment by Indian authorities of Russia’s inability to meet its export commitments.





At the beginning of 2024, the CEO of Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev, finally rejected rumours suggesting the suspension of the supply of S-400 air defence systems to India. He assured that the contract implementation process is proceeding according to the exact terms agreed upon by both parties. Mikheev promised that by the end of 2024, India will receive the two S-400 systems, although Amar Preet Singh confirmed today that 2024 will not be the delivery year.





India plans to use the S-400 systems as a key element of its air defence strategy focused on defending against air and missile threats, particularly from neighbouring China and Pakistan. The systems are set to be deployed at strategic locations, including on the north-eastern border, where India seeks to counter Chinese air and ballistic missiles as well as defend its airspace in the event of a conflict.





The S-400 can destroy targets at distances of up to 400 km, covering a wide threat radius—from aircraft and missiles to drones. The systems will provide a significant advantage by enabling early warning and precision targeting of enemy targets, which is critical to India’s defence strategy in the context of rising tensions in the region.





The S-400 Triumph is one of the most advanced anti-aircraft systems developed by Russia. It’s designed to defend against a wide range of air threats, including aircraft, ballistic, and cruise missiles, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles. The system includes multifunctional radars, automated command centres, various types of missile complexes, and mobile launchers.





One of the most notable features of the S-400 is its maximum range of up to 400 km, being able to destroy targets at a height of 10 m to 30 km. The complex can track and engage up to 80 targets simultaneously, which gives it significant effectiveness in defensive operations.





The S-400’s radar system includes several different sensors, the main one being the 91N6E Big Bird, a three-dimensional phased-array radar capable of detecting targets at long ranges. Additionally, the 92N6E Grave Stone radars are used to guide the missiles and more accurately detect medium and short-range targets. The system relies on integrated command control with a 55K6E module that coordinates actions between launchers and radars, ensuring a quick response when a threat is detected.





The S-400 can fire several types of missiles, each designed for different threats and ranges. The main types of missiles include the 48N6E, which is designed to destroy aircraft and missiles at medium and long ranges up to 250 km, as well as the 40N6E, a missile with the longest range of 400 km, specialized for hitting strategic targets at long distances.





The system can also use shorter-range missiles such as the 9M96E2, suitable for destroying high-speed and manoeuvrable targets such as drones and tactical missiles. This variety of missiles allows the S-400 to provide multi-layered protection and be adaptable to different types of threats.





The S-400 system is designed for high mobility, with all its components—launchers, radars, and command modules—located on trucks, allowing for rapid deployment and portability. This enables operational flexibility and deployment at different points depending on strategic needs. In combination with its integrated defence systems and the ability to link with other complexes such as the S-300 and early warning systems, the S-400 “Triumph” is an important element in modern air and missile defence systems.





