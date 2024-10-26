



Chinese hackers have reportedly targeted the phone data of former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Senator JD Vance, as part of a broader cyber offensive. This incident, attributed to a group known as "Salt Typhoon," involved the infiltration of Verizon's telecommunications systems, raising significant concerns about national security.





The hacking attempt specifically aimed at the communication devices used by Trump and Vance, which could provide valuable intelligence regarding their communications, including call frequencies, text exchanges, and contact identities.





U.S. officials are investigating the extent of the breach to determine whether sensitive data, including text messages sent through unencrypted channels, was accessed. The investigation is ongoing and involves multiple national security agencies, including the FBI.





The Trump campaign was informed that their phones were among those compromised in this cyber intrusion. Interestingly, officials from both major political parties were reportedly targeted during this incident, indicating a wide-ranging espionage effort.





In a joint statement, the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) confirmed that they are actively investigating unauthorized access to commercial telecommunications infrastructure linked to Chinese actors. They have taken steps to notify affected companies and bolster cybersecurity measures across the sector.





The Trump campaign has suggested that this breach is part of a broader strategy to undermine Trump's candidacy, alleging interference by Democrats without providing evidence for these claims.







