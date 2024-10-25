



India is currently in negotiations to purchase 12 used Mirage-2000-5 (henceforth referred as Mirage-2000) fighter jets from Qatar, a deal that could significantly enhance the capabilities of the Indian Air Force (IAF). This proposal comes as part of India's efforts to bolster its air combat capabilities amidst ongoing challenges in maintaining adequate fighter jet strength.





Discussions have been held in New Delhi, where a Qatari delegation presented the condition and operational capabilities of the Mirage-2000 aircraft. Unconfirmed reports indicate that these jets are in very good condition with substantial operational life remaining, making them a viable option for India.





Qatar has proposed a price of approximately ₹5,000 crore for the 12 aircraft, which translates to around ₹416 crore per aircraft. However, Indian officials are seeking a more favourable price, ideally closer to ₹300 crore per aircraft. The negotiations are focused on achieving a cost-effective deal that includes additional benefits such as spare engines and missiles.





The intended use for these aircraft is for active flying operations rather than merely for spare parts. This is particularly important as the IAF has already acquired a significant amount of spare parts from previous deals, notably during the COVID-19 pandemic.





If the deal is finalized, it would increase the number of Mirage aircraft in the IAF's fleet to 60, enhancing its operational readiness. The Mirage-2000 has been pivotal in past operations, including the Kargil conflict and recent engagements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.





A key advantage of acquiring these Mirage-2000s is their compatibility with India's existing fleet. Both the Qatari and Indian variants share the same engine type, which would simplify maintenance and operational training for Indian pilots and technicians.





The IAF is weighing this acquisition against its longer-term strategic goals, including developing indigenous platforms like the TEJAS MK-2. While there are advantages to acquiring these used jets quickly to address immediate shortages, some within the IAF suggest that it might be prudent to delay such purchases until more favourable terms can be negotiated or until newer models become available.



