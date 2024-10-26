



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz recently emphasized the importance of cooperation in a globalized world, stating, "When we grow, we grow together."





This remark was made during an event in New Delhi on October 25, 2024, where he highlighted the significance of collaborative efforts between nations, particularly in the context of Indo-German relations. Scholz noted that cooperation is not a zero-sum game; rather, it benefits all parties involved as the global market has ample opportunities for growth.





During his visit, Scholz inaugurated a training center at Airbus in India, which symbolizes the ongoing partnership and commitment to mutual development between Germany and India.





He reiterated that the expansion of one nation can positively impact another, reinforcing the idea that shared progress is achievable through joint efforts.







