



Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is in Vadodara today for the inauguration of India's first private facility for military aircraft, specifically the C-295 aircraft. This event marks a significant milestone in India's defence manufacturing capabilities, as it represents the first private sector final assembly line for military aircraft in the country.





PM Sanchez will join Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inauguration at the Tata Aircraft Complex, scheduled to begin at 10 AM.





The facility will produce a total of 56 C-295 aircraft, with 16 units delivered directly from Airbus in Spain and 40 manufactured locally by TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) in Vadodara. The first locally produced aircraft is expected to roll out by 2026, with completion by 2031.





Following the inauguration, both leaders will participate in a 2.5 km roadshow from the airport to the facility, featuring cultural performances along the route.





After the inauguration, PM Modi and PM Sanchez will hold a bilateral meeting over lunch at Laxmi Vilas Palace, further strengthening ties between India and Spain.





This initiative is expected to broaden and enhance India's defence manufacturing ecosystem, involving collaboration with various stakeholders including Bharat Electronics and Bharat Dynamics, as well as local micro, small, and medium enterprises.







