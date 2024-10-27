



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to celebrate Diwali with soldiers stationed in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, along the China border on October 31, 2024. This visit aims to bolster morale among the troops and respond to China's expansionist policies in the region.





The celebration will take place against the backdrop of the eastern Himalayas, highlighting India's commitment to its border security and the welfare of its armed forces. Singh's presence during this significant festival underscores the importance of maintaining strong ties with military personnel stationed in sensitive areas.





Additionally, security arrangements have been tightened in Tawang to ensure a safe and festive environment for the celebrations.







