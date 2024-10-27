



Two cadres of the banned People's Liberation Army (PLA) were arrested in Manipur's Tengnoupal district on October 26, 2024. The individuals, identified as N. Priyo Singh and S. Devjit Singh, both aged 21, were apprehended by a team from the Assam Rifles near border pillar number 87 and subsequently handed over to the Pallel Police Station.





In a related incident, on October 25, security forces captured another member of a different outlawed group, the Prepak (Pro), identified as Robert Lalhahdam, who was found in possession of a rifle near the India-Myanmar border.





Additionally, security operations in the region led to significant recoveries of arms and ammunition. In Churachandpur district, five rifles, one country-made mortar, four detonators, and two grenades were seized during searches in the foothills of Thangjing ridge. Further operations in Thoubal district resulted in the recovery of six additional arms and ammunition.







