



Chairman DRDO inaugurated a state of the art and one of its kind Land Based Submarine Battery Test Facility at NSTL, Visakhapatnam. Event was attended by DG (N&SM), Director NSTL and other senior scientists of NSTL.





This facility will cater to test submarine battery based on lithium Ion technology developed by NSTL The Transfer-of-Technology holder HBL Power Systems, Hyderabad productionized the required cells and modules integrated with their captive Battery Management System.





The cell chemistry is so chosen that it is extremely safe in storage, transport and exploitation The versatile facility can be fully augmented to test the full battery for various speeds and manoeuvring regimes that a submarine performs at sea.





