



Karachi: At least one person was killed and 11 others were injured after an explosion occurred near Karachi's Jinnah International Airport airport on Sunday night, Dawn reported.





According to Dawn, the injured included a foreigner and at least 10 vehicles parked nearby caught fire as a result of the explosion.





"Four injured persons, including one in critical condition, have been brought to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical College (JPMC)," Dawn quoted police surgeon Summaiya Syed as saying.





According to Express News, the explosion occurred in an oil tanker close to the airport.





"A large explosion ripped through an oil tanker near Karachi's Jinnah International Airport on Sunday, spreading thick clouds of smoke across the area," the Express Tribune reported.





Police, Rangers, and rescue teams quickly arrived at the scene to secure the area and assist those affected. Firefighters are currently battling the blaze, working to extinguish flames that engulfed nearby vehicles. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation, as per the Express Tribune.





"Nothing was clear about nature of explosion at this moment," Dawn quoted Crime Investigation Department (CID) Director General Asif Ejaz Shaikh as saying.





Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has sought for a detailed report from the police chief on the incident and directed the authorities to ensure the best medical treatment for the injured, the Express Tribune reported.





As per Express Tribune, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar also ordered an investigation of the incident "from all possible perspectives" and also urged swift transfer of the wounded persons to the hospitals.





