



The Nagastra-1 is a cutting-edge loitering munition (LM) developed by Economic Explosives Ltd (EEL), a subsidiary of Solar Industries, based in Nagpur, India. This innovative system represents a significant advancement in India's defence capabilities, particularly in the realm of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).





A loitering munition is an aerial weapon with a built-in warhead that hovers around a target area until it locates a target and then crashes into it. They are also known as suicide drones, kamikaze drones, or exploding drones.





The Indian Army has recently inducted the Nagastra-1, marking a significant advancement in India's defence capabilities and its commitment to self-reliance in military technology. This loitering munition, developed by Solar Industries in Nagpur, represents the first indigenous suicide drone for the Indian military.





Nagastra-1 is designed with over 75% indigenous content, showcasing India's commitment to self-reliance in defence technology. It was developed in collaboration with Z-Motion Autonomous Systems.





Specifications





Weight: Approximately 9 kg for the munition itself, with a total operational weight of 30 kg when including the ground control station and other components.





Payload: Capable of carrying a 1 kg high explosive fragmenting warhead, effective against soft-skinned targets.





Range and Endurance: It has a maximum strike range of 15 km with man-in-loop control and can autonomously operate up to 30 km. The munition can loiter for up to 60 minutes.





Operational Modes





In its kamikaze mode, Nagastra-1 can perform precision strikes using GPS guidance, achieving an accuracy within 2 meters.





The munition features an abort capability, allowing it to return and land safely via parachute if no target is detected or if the mission is aborted.





Technological Advantages





The UAV operates quietly due to its electric propulsion system, making it difficult to detect at altitudes above 200 meters.





Equipped with both day and night surveillance cameras, it enhances situational awareness for operators.





Unique Features

One of the most notable aspects of the Nagastra-1 is its reusable capability. If a mission is aborted or a target is not identified, it can return safely using a parachute recovery system, allowing for potential reuse. This feature sets it apart from many other loitering munitions available globally.

How Does The Nagastra-1 Compare To Other Suicide Drones Used Globally

The Nagastra-1 loitering drone, presents several unique features and capabilities that differentiate it from other suicide drones used globally. Here’s a comparative analysis of the Nagastra-1 against some prominent international loitering munitions.





Feature Nagastra-1 IAI Harop (Israel) Shahed-136 (Iran) Switchblade-300 (USA) Weight 9 kg 200 kg 200 kg 2.5 kg Warhead 1 kg (upgradable to 2.2 kg) 23 kg 40 kg 0.5 kg Range 15 km (manual), 30 km (autonomous) 100 km 2,500 km 10 km Endurance 30-60 minutes 6 hours Up to 12 hours 15 minutes Recovery Mechanism Yes (parachute recovery) No No No Guidance System GPS-enabled GPS/INS GPS/INS GPS/INS Stealth Features Low acoustic signature Moderate Moderate Low Operational Use Precision strikes on soft targets Strategic target elimination Infrastructure sabotage Tactical strikes on soft targets





Induction Into The Indian Army





The Indian Army has officially inducted the Nagastra-1, receiving its first batch of 120 units as part of an order for a total of 480 munitions placed under emergency procurement powers. The Indian Army has procured a total of 480 Nagastra-1 drones, with an initial batch of 120 units delivered following successful pre-delivery inspections. These drones were ordered under emergency procurement powers to address urgent operational needs along the borders with Pakistan and China, particularly in challenging terrains like high-altitude areas.





The induction of the Nagastra-1 aligns with India's broader defence strategy to enhance its indigenous military capabilities. The drone's development involved over 75% indigenous content, showcasing India's push towards self-reliance in defence technology. This initiative is part of the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) campaign, which aims to reduce dependence on foreign arms and promote local manufacturing.





The deployment of such advanced drone technology is particularly timely given recent geopolitical tensions and the increasing need for effective surveillance and strike capabilities along India's northern borders. The Nagastra-1 is expected to play a crucial role in countering threats from infiltrators and enhancing operational effectiveness in conflict scenarios.





The successful deployment of Nagastra-1 not only strengthens India's military arsenal but also positions it as a key player in the development and utilization of advanced UAV technologies.







