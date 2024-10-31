



The United States has officially denied reports suggesting that it is considering expelling Indian diplomats amid ongoing tensions between India and Canada.





The U.S. State Department characterized these claims as unfounded, with spokesperson Matthew Miller stating that there have been no actions taken against Indian diplomats in response to the situation involving accusations related to the killing of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar.





This clarification comes as diplomatic relations have been strained following Canada's allegations implicating India in Nijjar's death, which India has vehemently denied. The U.S. emphasized its commitment to maintaining strong diplomatic ties with India, dismissing any notions of expulsion as misinformation.







