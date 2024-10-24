



The Export Credit Agencies (ECAs) of Switzerland, Germany, and Austria are actively supporting trade with India by providing financial instruments and expertise that facilitate exports and investments between these countries.





Swiss Export Risk Insurance (SERV)





SERV insures against political and commercial risks associated with exporting Swiss goods and services. It helps Swiss exporters secure financing by offering insurance products that protect against non-payment.





These include credit insurance, service insurance, supplier credit insurance, and working capital insurance. SERV also assists companies in obtaining low-interest loans and higher credit limits, which is crucial for maintaining cash flow during exports.





SERV's products are available to all companies based in Switzerland, with no minimum order volume required, making it accessible for a wide range of exporters.





Germany's ECA (Euler Hermes)





Euler Hermes provides export credit insurance, ensuring that German exporters can mitigate risks associated with international trade.





Similar to SERV, Euler Hermes offers various insurance products that cover commercial and political risks, facilitating smoother transactions for German companies looking to export to India.





Austria's ECA (OeKB)





OeKB (Oesterreichische Kontrollbank) supports Austrian exporters by providing credit insurance and guarantees that protect against payment defaults.





OeKB also offers financing solutions tailored to the needs of Austrian businesses engaged in international trade, including those targeting the Indian market.





Collaborative Efforts





These three ECAs have formed a collaborative initiative to enhance trade relations with India. They aim to promote investment opportunities and provide comprehensive support for businesses looking to enter or expand in the Indian market. This cooperation allows for a more integrated approach to addressing the specific needs of exporters from Switzerland, Germany, and Austria while simultaneously fostering Indian businesses' access to European markets.





The combined efforts of the Swiss, German, and Austrian ECAs are instrumental in facilitating trade between Europe and India by offering tailored financial solutions that mitigate risks and enhance export capabilities.







