



Former White House official Lisa Curtis has emphasized the critical role of the US-India partnership in maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Speaking at a recent event, she highlighted that this partnership is not only essential for bilateral relations but also for broader regional security dynamics.





Curtis pointed out that the US-India alliance is pivotal in countering growing challenges in the Indo-Pacific, particularly from China. The partnership enhances military cooperation, intelligence sharing, and economic ties, which are vital for a stable balance of power in the region.





According to Curtis, a strong US-India relationship contributes significantly to regional stability. It fosters collaboration among like-minded nations and strengthens collective security frameworks such as the Quad, which includes the United States, India, Japan, and Australia. This collaboration is crucial for addressing shared concerns like maritime security and counterterrorism.





Key Areas of Cooperation





Defence Collaboration: Enhanced military exercises and defence technology exchanges are central to the partnership.





Economic Ties: Strengthening trade relations can lead to economic resilience against external pressures.





Diplomatic Engagement: Coordinated diplomatic efforts can effectively address regional issues and promote democratic values.





Curtis's insights underscore a growing consensus on the necessity of a robust US-India partnership to navigate the complexities of the Indo-Pacific landscape and ensure a peaceful future for the region.











