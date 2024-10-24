



External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar participated in the 16th BRICS Summit held in Kazan, Russia, where he engaged with heads of delegations during the Outreach/BRICS Plus session. This event aimed to extend the BRICS platform to new partner countries, emphasizing multilateralism and global cooperation.





Key Highlights From The Meeting





Jaishankar held significant discussions with various leaders, including, Indonesia, he congratulated Sugiono, the new Foreign Minister, on his recent appointment. Talks with Economy Minister Rafiziramli of Malaysia focused on follow-up actions from previous meetings between Indian and Malaysian Prime Ministers.





Global Issues Addressed: The summit covered pressing global challenges such as:





- Counterterrorism - Sustainable development - Climate resilience - Economic cooperation





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who accompanied Jaishankar, emphasized collaborative solutions to conflicts, cyber threats, and climate change during his address at the summit. The event also marked a significant moment for BRICS as it welcomed 13 new partner countries, reflecting its growing influence on the global stage.







