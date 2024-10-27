



India's first C-295 aircraft is set to roll out from the Vadodara facility in September 2026. This milestone follows the foundation stone's laying by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2022 for the Final Assembly Line (FAL) dedicated to C-295 aircraft production. The project involves a significant contract worth ₹21,935 crore signed with Airbus Defence and Space for a total of 56 aircraft, of which 40 will be manufactured in India by TATA Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) in collaboration with Airbus.





Initial Aircraft is expected to rollout by September 2026. A total of 56 (16 to be delivered in flyaway condition from Spain; 40 to be built in India). Remaining 39 aircraft expected by August 2031





The initial batch will have 48% indigenous components, increasing to 75% for subsequent aircraft, with plans for even higher local content for future orders.





The inauguration of this facility marks a significant development in India's defence manufacturing capabilities, being the first instance of a private sector company producing military aircraft in the country. The project is anticipated to create approximately 600 direct jobs, alongside thousands of indirect employment opportunities in the aerospace and defence sector.







