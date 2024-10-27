



India is set to fast-track the procurement of 15 Airbus C-295 maritime patrol aircraft, aimed at enhancing the surveillance capabilities of the Indian Navy and Coast Guard. This initiative follows a recent approval from the Defence Ministry, which has outlined plans for nine aircraft for the Navy and six for the Coast Guard. The total estimated cost for this acquisition is approximately ₹29,000 crore (around $3.5 billion) .





The C-295 aircraft will be manufactured in India through a joint venture between Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Airbus Defence and Space. This aligns with India's "Make in India" initiative, promoting indigenous defence production .





While the first 16 C-295s are being produced in Spain, the remaining 40 will be assembled at a facility in Vadodara, Gujarat, with production expected to begin in 2026 .





The C-295 variants will be equipped with advanced radars and sensors developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), enhancing their operational effectiveness in maritime surveillance .





This acquisition is part of India's broader strategy to bolster its maritime capabilities amid increasing concerns over regional security, particularly regarding Chinese military activities in the Indian Ocean .





The addition of these aircraft will significantly enhance India's maritime reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities. The C-295s are expected to operate alongside existing platforms like the P-8I Poseidon aircraft, further strengthening India's ability to monitor its coastal waters and engage in anti-piracy operations .







