



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has arrived in New Delhi for a two-day state visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between Germany and India. This visit, which began on October 24, 2024, is part of a broader three-day official engagement that includes participation in the 7th Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC) and the 18th Asia Pacific Conference of German Business.





Chancellor Scholz and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will engage in discussions focusing on enhancing cooperation in several critical areas, including defence, trade, and clean energy. The IGC serves as a comprehensive framework for ministers from both nations to discuss various topics and report back to their respective leaders.





The agenda includes the promotion of the German-Indian Green and Sustainable Development Partnership (GSDP), reflecting a commitment to sustainable practices and development.





Upon arrival, Scholz was welcomed by India's Ministry of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai.





This visit underscores Germany's strategic interests in India and aims to elevate their bilateral relations further, particularly following the recent adoption of Germany's document titled "Focus on India," which outlines key areas for collaboration.







