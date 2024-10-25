



In a tragic incident in Jammu and Kashmir, two army personnel and two porters were killed in a terror attack. The attack occurred in the Rajouri district, where militants targeted a military convoy. This incident has raised concerns about security in the region, which has been prone to such violence.





The Indian Army has condemned the attack and vowed to take retaliatory measures against those responsible. Local authorities are investigating the incident to identify the perpetrators and enhance security measures in the area. This event highlights ongoing tensions and challenges faced by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.







