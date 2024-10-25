



India and China have initiated the disengagement of troops at two key friction points, Demchok and Depsang Plains, in eastern Ladakh. This process is expected to be completed by October 28-29, 2024. The disengagement follows an agreement that allows both nations to revert to their positions prior to April 2020, marking a significant step in easing tensions that have persisted since the 2020 standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).





The agreement specifically pertains to these two locations and does not extend to other friction zones along the LAC. Defence Minister emphasized that this consensus was reached through ongoing diplomatic and military dialogues, highlighting the importance of continuous engagement in resolving border issues.





Key Details of The Disengagement Process





The disengagement will specifically apply to the Depsang and Demchok areas, which are the last remaining friction points from the 2020 standoff. Other friction zones are not included in this agreement.





Both countries will pull back their troops to positions held before April 2020, restoring the status quo ante. They will also dismantle temporary infrastructure, including tents and sheds, established during the standoff.





Following the completion of disengagement, patrolling is set to resume in these areas around October 30-31. Each side has identified specific troop strengths for patrols and agreed to inform each other of patrol schedules to avoid miscommunication.





Aspect Details Friction Points Demchok and Depsang Plains Completion Date Expected by October 28-29, 2024 Troop Positions Troops will return to pre-April 2020 positions Patrolling Rights Resumption of traditional patrolling in areas previously patrolled before April 2020 Infrastructure Removal All temporary structures (sheds, tents) will be dismantled Communication Regular meetings between ground commanders will continue to prevent miscommunication Surveillance Both sides will maintain surveillance over the disengaged areas





The agreement comes after extensive negotiations at both diplomatic and military levels, including a recent endorsement from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting at the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia. The discussions aimed to restore peace and stability along the border, which saw significant deterioration following clashes that resulted in casualties on both sides.



