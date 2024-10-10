



The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday designated Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) as a banned entity. The official notification stated that the group seeks to establish an Islamic state and caliphate worldwide through jihad and terrorism and was banned under the Unlawful Activities (Preventions) Act of 1967.





"'Hizb-Ut-Tahrir is an organisation which aims to establish Islamic state and Caliphate globally including in India by overthrowing democratically elected Governments through jihad and terrorist activities by involving citizens of the country, which is a grave threat to the democratic setup and internal security of the country...HuT is involved in radicalisation and motivation of gullible youth to join terrorist organisations, such as ISIS (which is listed as a terrorist organisation under the First Schedule to the said Act at serial number 38) and raising funds for terror activities...Hizb-Ut-Tahrir is promoting terrorism by using various social media platforms, secure apps and by conducting Dawah meetings to encourage gullible youth to indulge in acts of terrorism," stated the order issued by the Centre.





The ministry highlighted that HuT promotes terrorism through social media, secure messaging apps, and 'Dawah' meetings, targeting impressionable individuals to engage in violent acts. The notification also emphasised that HuT's goal of overthrowing democratically elected governments poses a serious threat to India's democratic framework and internal security.





Consequently, the central government concluded that Hizb-ut-Tahrir is involved in terrorism and has participated in various acts of terrorism within India, leading to its classification as a banned organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of 1967.





The ban on HuT will extend to all its forms and affiliated groups. Founded in 1953, HuT is an international pan-Islamic organisation with a long-term objective of establishing a caliphate governed by Islamic law. Its headquarters are in Lebanon, and it operates in over 30 countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and Australia. The group has a history of praising and celebrating attacks against Israel and Jewish communities.





Several countries, including Germany, Egypt, the UK, and various Central Asian and Arab nations, have already banned HuT due to its subversive activities.





Tamil Nadu NIA Arrests





The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a key suspect in the Tamil Nadu Hizb-ut-Tahrir case on Tuesday, which involves spreading disaffection and secessionism by promoting the group’s anti-India ideology. So far, the NIA has arrested seven individuals in connection with this case, reported PTI.





The central probe agency has accused these individuals of actively promoting secessionism and seeking military support from Pakistan to liberate Kashmir. According to the PTI report, the NIA allege that the conspiracy's ultimate aim was to establish a caliphate by overthrowing the Indian government through violent jihad.





The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) is the law designed to prevent and address unlawful and terrorist activities. Enacted to enhance homeland security, the act facilitates the prosecution of individuals involved in actions that threaten the state or its citizens.



